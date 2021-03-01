Menu

Mars, 2021

05mar(mar 5)09:0008(mar 8)17:30portes ouvertes chez RIMSaint Amand LongpréType d'événement:Portes ouvertesVilles:Saint Amand Longpré

Détails de l'événement

portes ouvertes chez RIM RN 10 – Villethiou. 02 54 82 95 95, www.rim-alu-pvc.com.

Horaire

5 (Vendredi) 09:00 - 8 (Lundi) 17:30

Lieu

Saint Amand Longpré

41310 Saint Amand Longpré

